Daniel Cripps set a new personal best as he was first to cross the line in the 243rd Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

Cripps clocked 18min 37sec to lead home 355 runners in his 90th event. Chris Wilson was a close second in 18.40.

Emma Montiel was the first woman in 19.26 as 37 personal bests were set and 28 people made their parkruns debuts.

Click the link above or hit the button on the main image to launch our online gallery. Pictures also in print today.