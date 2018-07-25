Jack Oates hits the heights to win Snowdonia Trail Marathon

Jack Oates winning the Scott Snowdonia Trail Marathon
Jack Oates relished the brutal terrain of the Scott Snowdonia Trail Marathon as he earned a brilliant victory in a new course record time.

The 22-year-old, from Fareham, stormed up the mountain in Wales as he won the race in a time of 3hr 37min 53sec.

It was more than 15 minutes faster than the previous course record.

The performance was all the more incredible with Oates having never climbed a mountain before.

He said: ‘It was an incredible race and a really good experience.

‘This was my first time going to Wales and my first time up a mountain.

‘We went up the toughest way and it was pretty brutal going up there.

‘Mile 22 was brutal. It was so tough, probably the longest mile I have ever done in my life.’

There were 2,500 people competing across four events in Wales - an ultra, a marathon, a half marathon and a 10k.

Oates, who won the UK Middle Distance Trail Running Championships in 2017, left his closest challenger Bournemouth’s supremely talented Jacek Cieluszecki trailing in second (3.42.39).

He added: ‘Coming down I was pretty tired and I fell down twice. I was bleeding and hurt my knee a bit.

‘The last mile was back on the road and it was the worst thing.

‘Then I heard the commentator say three people were within 30 seconds off each other and I thought “oh no, here we go”. But I looked back and I couldn’t see anyone close.

‘When I finished it was a great feeling. My parents really supported me for the event and big thanks to them.’

The next big target for Oates will be the Chiltern Wonderland 50 – a 50 mile race in September.