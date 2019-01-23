Have your say

Ian Cadman and Freya completed their 50th parkruns to join the milestone club as they finished together with Sabrina and Evan at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Junior runner Freya’s personal best is 29.17 which was set in September.

She has done 21 of her 50 parkruns at Lee.

Her total also includes 16 at Fareham parkrun and six at Peacehaven, as well as four at Whiteley.

Max Costley led the way at Lee as 503 people completed the 5k on Saturday.

The Southampton runner finished in a time of 17min 03sec and it was his 195th parkrun.

Angela Richardson ran a time of 18.50 and was fifth overall as she finished first lady.

It was her 21st time in the position of first lady for the seafront 5k.

Lee welcomed 53 first timers and the 34 volunteers made the event possible.

Fareham Crusaders are having a takeover event at Lee on Saturday, February 9.

It will be a themed event so people can choose to take part in their favourite fancy dress hero costume and no doubt many will.

Meanwhile, 323 people completed the course at Fareham parkrun.

Adam Barlow finished in first position as he completed the course in 17.21.

Ela Stachow the first lady just ahead of Denmead’s Kirsty Aked who ran well on her appearance at the Cams Hall Estate event.

At Whiteley parkrun Richard Waldron led the way with a quick time of 16.15.

Jordan Winbourne got a new personal best of 18.09 as he finished third.

Alice Rudd was the first female and she did the 5k in a time of 20.06.

The volunteers at Whiteley made sure it was another excellent event as 308 people completed the 95th edition there.

Three people joined the 50 milestone club.

Stephen Doherty, Caroline Harwood and Tom Hastings all celebrated the half century.