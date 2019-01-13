King crowned at superb Stubbington 10k 

Have your say

George King was crowned the champion in a superb Stubbington 10k race.

The Winchester & District athlete finished the course in a winning time of 31min 37sec.

Jen Elkins took the ladies' title. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130119-23)

Bideford’s Steve Gallienne was second in 31.46 with Max Costley completing the podium (32.33).

Southampton’s Jen Elkins, also a representative of Stubbington Green Runners in her career, ran 35.23 as she took the ladies’ title.

Lesley Locks, of Hart Road Runners, continued her good form in the league with a time of 36.05.

She was the second female finisher and first veteran 40-44.

City of Portsmouth's Jacob O'Hara (number six) was the first junior finisher and fourth overall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130119-12)

Fleet & Crookham athlete Helen Hall finished third female in 36.15.

City of Portsmouth were well represented at the front of the race.

Jacob O’Hara finished in fourth position overall and was the first junior male.

It was another impressive recent result for him after the Victory 5 when he did well and getting a medal in the Hampshire Cross-Country Championships.

The City talent completed the 10k course in 32.51.

Another strong City of Portsmouth performer was Katie Simister as she crushed her personal best to finish first junior female with a time of 39.36.

Conditions were good for the race with warm weather for January and only a mild breeze.

All the marshals did a great job around the course, ensuring everyone was well cheered and supported throughout.

It’s mostly a good race for quick times, always attracting a rush for entries and in total 1,743 people completed the 10k.

Many new personal bests were achieved.

The run begins in the heart of Stubbington village, taking runners through a loop of country lanes, wide open fields and scenic coastal roads.

It’s well organised by Stubbington Green Runners and is certainly a good race to mark down on the calendar early each year after the Christmas and new year celebrations.

The event is part of the Hampshire Road Race League.

Clubs were very well represented with Denmead Striders, hosts Stubbington, Fareham Crusaders, Victory, Gosport Road Runners, Portsmouth Joggers and Isle of Wight Road Runners among those with huge team turnouts and lots of fantastic times.