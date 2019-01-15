Lachlan gets England call for Seville race

England have called up Lachlan Wellington to race in Seville this weekend.

The City of Portsmouth talent will be in the under-20 squad heading to Spain.

It’s an opportunity to test his legs out on a fast cross-country course among some high-class athletes in the event called the Cross Italica.

Having already represented England and Great Britain previously in cross-country races it will be another good experience ahead of working towards the big major championships later this winter.

Coach Vince Stamp is hoping it will be another good outing after Wellington won the Hampshire Cross-Country under-20 title earlier this month.

He said: ‘It was nice for Lachlan to get the call.

‘He’s getting into good shape, he’s more than a few weeks off being at his best but the season has been mapped out.

‘We know he needs to be in his best shape for the big championships later this winter not for the early weeks of the season.

‘He hasn’t been firing on all cylinders but he’s been looking good in the last few sessions.’

The race in Spain is bound to be fast and furious with the courses out there usually more conducive to athletes who specialise in track speed rather than strength for the more difficult muddy courses in England.

Stamp added: ‘Seville is lovely, although Lachlan isn’t going there to look around, he’s there to race.

‘Spanish courses are very fast.

‘They are usually compact sand, dirt.

‘The surfaces are very hard packed and generally suit track runners more than pure cross-country specialists.

‘They do quite a few races like this in Spain and invite teams from abroad.

‘It will be good for the England team to go there for some high-level racing.’

‘All being well it will give Lachie another confidence boost for him.

‘No doubt it will be a quality line-up there and a good race.’

