Milestone celebrations so fitting at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Gareth Charles and Kate Rant both completed their 100th parkruns on Saturday.

It was fitting they completed the century there having met at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Volunteers Elizabeth Llewellyn with Tanisha Gray, 11, and Pearson Atkinson, 10. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Lee had a great turnout of 444 walkers, joggers and runners.

They all completed the promenade course with a chilly wind but it stayed dry.

Chris Smith finished first on Saturday with a time of 16min 55sec.

Rob Greenwood was second in 17.05 and third was Darren Langridge in 17.54.

Nikki Moxham was the first female finisher as she recorded a time of 19.17.

The talented Gosport Road Runners club member has a best time of 18.29 at Lee.

Gemma Hillier was the second female finisher as she completed the run in 22.49, only just outside her personal best of 22.46.

All the volunteers ensured everyone had a great time.

The event takes place at Marine Parade East.

It is a nice, flat course along the promenade and provides plenty of opportunity to cheer fellow runners with the out-and-back sections.

At Fareham parkrun on Saturday David Mallard finished in first position with a time of 18.51.

An impressive debut at Fareham for Rosie Hattersley saw her run an excellent time of 19.25 as she was fourth finisher overall.

Ela Stachow was second female with Charleigh Rivers in third position.

The volunteers made sure it was a great morning event for everyone at Cams Hall Estate.

In total 265 people completed the 147th Fareham parkrun.

It was the 91st Whiteley parkrun on Saturday and 269 people took part in the 5k.

They were all well supported by the fantastic volunteers.

Daniel Hull was the first finisher on Saturday with a time of 18.02.

Bradley Sprake ran 18.07 to take second position.

Nikki Roebuck was the first female as she completed the course in 20.42.

Hannah Molyneaux was second in 21.04.

Felicity Garwood finished her 50th parkrun to join the milestone club.

Lots of the parkruns hold special events on New Year’s Day.

Staggered start times allow people to get two parkruns in to start 2019 in fine style.

Southsea, Havant, Whiteley and Fareham all start at 9am for their new year events, while Lee-on-the-Solent and Queen Elizabeth parkruns started at 10.30am.