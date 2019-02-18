Moore joy for Saffron in fast finish to Hampshire Cross-Country League season

Have your say

Saffron Moore finished the Hampshire Cross Country League strongly with a good run at Dibden Inclosure.

The under-17 athlete, who is coached by Alex Budd, did well to take fourth position in a high-class race.

City were also third team on the day.

Penelope Batty finished in 19th and Phoebe Carlile was 23rd.

In the overall under-17 team aggregate for the season City also finished in third position.

Olivia East led the way for the City under-15 girls.

She finished in 14th position and recorded a time of 17min 30sec.

Next for City was Natalya Smith in 21st with a time of 18.34.

Sophie Newsom was 28th and she recorded a time of 19.08.

Poppy Edwards finished in 30th position with 19.22 and Grace Park was 31st in 19.26.

Jemima Batty was 48th with a time of 21.20.

Harriet Burr finished in 34th position for Havant in 19.34.

City finished fourth team on the day and that was enough to ensure they took the bronze medal position overall on the team aggregate.

Lauren South was the first City finisher in the under-13 girls' race.

She finished 40th in a time of 11.54.

Isabelle Pycroft finished 52nd in 12.52 and Ruby Gordon was 53rd in 12.53.

William Campbell finished 21st (16.20) in the under-15 boys’ race and Samuel Colbourne was 38th (17.35).

Mackenzie Van Laun was 21st for City in the under-13 boys’ race (10.21).

Benjamin Gibbard was 35th in 10.45 and Tristan Jooste was 55th in 11.40.

Havant’s Bradley Holdway was 71st in 14.43.

Havant Ladies impressed in the senior race with Amber Faull (31st and seventh under-20), Amy Bream (36th) and Beth Sherrell (75th and 13th under-20) all running well.

Craig Berryman continued his flying form to finish 38th in the senior men’s race (37.01).

City’s Christopher Tollet was 109th in 42.19.

The National Cross-Country Championships take place on Saturday in Leeds.

If all goes to plan on the day City could certainly be looking to return home with some excellent results and even a medal or two.

The event is on at Harewood House and is a big spectacle with many of the best in the country lining up across the various age groups.