Multi-talented athletes on the up

Elliott Evans and Hollie Thurgood have multi-event success in their sights as they continue to rise up the rankings in impressive style.

The City of Portsmouth duo are coached by Terry Price.

Both athletes were in action in Kent as they lined up for the South East Schools' Combined Events & Race Walk Championships.

Evans won the under-15 pentathlon with a new personal best of 2,875 points.

Thurgood finished second in the under-17 women’s heptathlon.

Like Evans she put in an excellent overall performance to set a new personal best of 4,774 points to get the silver medal.

- Picture by Paul Smith