New attendance record at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun had a new record turnout on Saturday with 357 people completing the 5k.

Julian Manning was the first finisher with a time of 16.46 and Craig Berryman got a new course best of 16.54 as he finished second.

It was an excellent event with everyone well supported by the volunteers.

Rowena Barker was the first female finisher with a time of 21.03.

Andy Grice completed his 50th parkrun and he celebrated in style with a new personal best of 24.32.

Meanwhile, it was a fast show from Paul Mitchinson as he set the pace in a brilliant Southsea parkrun with a huge turnout.

The record is 497 people for the event and it was so nearly a new biggest number of finishers on Saturday with 493 completing the 5k along the promenade.

It was a cold morning but not much wind on the seafront which ensured conditions were decent for running well.

Being so early in the new year it was a good chance to stretch the legs.

Mitchinson was joined by his Victory team-mate Dan Bailey as they both set a quick pace.

The former finished in first with a time of 17.32.

Jo Payze started the year really well a new personal best of 20.51 and she was the first female finisher.

The Vegan Runners had a great turnout to crown Simon Jeffery’s 50th parkrun and he was joined by lots of friends from the running community, including a big contingent again from Portsmouth Triathletes.

Andrew Briggs and Neil Smart also both completed their half century.

It was the 140th event.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun has also been celebrating breaking new ground in 2019 already.

On New Year’s Day the popular seafront parkrun was one of the biggest in the country with 777 people completing the 5k.

They then had a 544 people on Saturday as well.

Darren Langridge and Karen Roberts were the first finishers.

Jackie Brady, June Lenachan, Simon Adamson and Richard Holmes all joined the 50 milestone club.