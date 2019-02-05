New Forest Runners shine on tour at Fareham parkrun… Jen Elkins fastest female in United Kingdom parkrun events

Have your say

George Aspinall finished first as a good total of 277 people completed Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

The Fareham Crusaders runner recorded a time of 19.25.

Before the start of Fareham parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

That was a good new personal best for him on a cold day but with nice sunshine.

Karen Wardle was the first female finisher recorded as she ran the course in a time of 23.15.

It was an impressive run for her along the scenic trail course.

The New Forest Runners were on tour at the event and it was her first visit to the Fareham venue.

Marion Frewin was also representing the club and she finished third lady in 24.29.

It was a day for reaching the half century as well.

Matt Davis, Trefor Allgood, Martin Burnett and Christina Shepherd all achieved the milestone.

Look out for a picture special from Fareham parkrun in The News on Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, Jen Elkins set a super fast time of 17.37 at Whiteley parkrun as she finished second overall.

It was the fastest female parkrun time of the week across all the events in the United Kingdom.

The course at Whiteley Meadowside has been changed slightly to allow the grass sections to rest and recover.

Martin Stockley finished first with a 17.25 clocking.

In total 238 people completed the 5k and they were supported by all the excellent volunteers.

This was the 97th Whiteley parkrun.

It was another good morning at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun where 381 people completed the course.

Bina Wilson, Tony Course and Jodie Goodall all joined the 50 milestone club.

At Southsea parkrun conditions were good for quick times.

The breeze wasn’t too bad on the way back.

A fast pace was set by Craig Berryman who managed to clock 16.59 as he got clear early on and kept going well.

The mini ice patches along the promenade were well managed by the volunteer team.

Anna Smith-James had a good run as she finished first lady and recorded a time of 21.29.

Anthony Johns did his 50th parkrun.

It was another good total of 382 people on a cold but nice morning along the seafront.

Nick Payne did his 100th parkrun as he was among 224 finishers at Havant parkrun.

Henry Chambers joined the 50 milestone club.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun it was event number 144 and 297 people did the 5k.

Tawanda Chitifa completed his 100th parkrun.

Five people reached their 50 mark.

Andy Wheeler, Abbigail Dent, Jim Thompson, Robert Clayton and Tim Netherton all achieved the milestone.

The event at Queen Elizabeth parkrun was cancelled due to the difficult conditions with freezing temperatures and snow seeing the access roads closed.