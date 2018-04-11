Olivia Breen targets more Commonwealth Games success

Have your say

Golden-girl Olivia Breen is hoping to achieve a second Commonwealth Games medal for Wales on Thursday in the T38 100m.

The City of Portsmouth athlete won the long jump on Sunday with a personal best of 4.86m and she will be back on track in the sprint event going for more success (11.05am on Thursday, British time).

She said: ‘I’m feeling really good and I’m really excited.

‘I had a day off with my family after the long jump, went to the beach and then had pizza to enjoy my gold medal. I shouldn’t tell coach that but oh well. He’ll be fine about it.’

In the long jump Breen saw off Australians Erin Cleaver and Taylor Doyle, who took silver and bronze respectively.

All the athletes received great support in the Carrara Stadium.

Breen added: ‘The Australian crowd were absolutely amazing. I want to say a big thank you to them.

‘They really engaged us. It was so good.

‘They were definitely sitting on the edge of their seats. They were like “Come on Livvy”.’