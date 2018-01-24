parkrun: Whiteley flyers and Lee’s ton

Have your say

The tough conditions did not stop the fun during Whiteley parkrun event number 43.

The 22 volunteers ensured everyone enjoyed the morning 5k and the total of 263 runners was the second highest at Whiteley parkrun so far.

Russ Coleman, who runs for Stubbington Green Runners, finished in first place with a new course personal best time of 18min 35sec. Stubbington’s Hollie Smith finished first lady with a new Whiteley personal best (21.36).

The parkrun takes place at Whiteley Meadowside (PO15 7PD).

Check out the full results with all finishers from Whiteley parkrun here

It was another day for splashing through the puddles as 189 people completed Fareham parkrun at Cams Hall Estate and 21 volunteers made it all possible. Richard Hall completed his 50th parkrun.

Andy Lee, of Stubbington Green Runners, ran his 100th parkrun as 396 people completed Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun event 138.

The 37 super volunteers welcomed 45 first timers while 60 new personal bests were set.

It was another exciting Saturday for the Havant parkrun community with 278 finishers and lots of milestones to celebrate.

Yvonne Hawley completed her 100th parkrun and Ashley Hiom also joined the 100 club.

Lisa Barnes and Susan Palmer both reached 50 parkruns along with junior runner Izzy Carpenter who is a member of the Havant cake club crew.

Alissa Hadley joined the junior 10 club.

Tom Hoskinson continued his excellent start to 2018 with a personal best of 18min 40sec to finish fourth, with James Baker first (17.32) and Debbie Band first lady (22.26).

On Saturday 254 people completed the 91st event Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun with 44 first timers and 48 new personal bests set.

Pete Collins finished first, while Julie Humphries got a new personal best of 20.03 and finished first female.

With some work taking place around the bridge section of the usual course there will be change to the route for this Saturday. See the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun facebook page for more details and to keep up to date with all the latest news.

Rob Payne got a personal best of 16.24 to finish first at Southsea parkrun as 384 people completed the 228th event.

Adam Chant and Richard Wonnacott both got new personal bests to finish fourth and fifth. Emma Jolley finished first lady.

Simon Gill finished first and 67 people did the 250th Queen Elizabeth parkrun as 12 volunteers made the it happen. Karen Price was the first female.

Read more Southsea parkrun: Mindaugas leads the way