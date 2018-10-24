Perfect times at Whiteley parkrun… New junior event off to a great start

Have your say

In perfect conditions 193 people completed Whiteley parkrun event number 80 on Saturday.

Nearly half the people taking part recorded new personal bests.

Simon Bittlestone finished in first position on Saturday with a personal best time of 17min 42sec for the lovely 5k course.

Whiteley has a good route for quick times with a nice mix of some trail and tarmac.

Hedge End runner Sophie Stoneham was the first female finisher with her new personal best time of 21.34.

Colin Light, of Fareham Crusaders, completed his 100th parkrun.

Sacha Rossi joined the 50 milestone club.

Sarah Hardiman was 80th across the line and Colin White completed his 80th parkrun – this was his first time at Whiteley.

Meanwhile, the new Whiteley junior parkrun has got off to a flying start.

First the inaugural event was a big success with 83 people finishing the course, despite pouring rain.

The second edition of the junior parkrun was held on Sunday with 76 finishers and 14 fantastic volunteers ensuring everything went well.

Event director Kimberley Achurch has received great support from the community to ensure the event has been a big success.

She said: ‘I am delighted with how the first two weeks have gone, especially getting 83 runners in the pouring rain to our inaugural event on 14 October.

‘I’d like to thank Winchester City Council, Whiteley Town Council, Stubbington Green Runners and Hedge End Running Club for their support – we couldn’t have done it without them.’

Harry Roebuck has finished first twice so far and got his excellent personal best of 7.30 on Sunday for the 2k course..

Libby Evans finished first female in the inaugural junior parkrun (8.05) with Leah Cove (8.08) the first female in event two.

This is a 2k run for juniors only (four to 14 year olds) held every Sunday at 9am.

The event is located at Meadowside Leisure Centre, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Fareham, PO15 7PD.

It is a great venue and a fun course for all the youngsters to enjoy.

There won’t be a junior parkrun on this Sunday so the third event will take place on Sunday, November 4.