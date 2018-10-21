Personal achievement and charity: Why today’s runners decided to take on the Great South Run challenge   

The sun shone in Portsmouth on Sunday for the 29th Great South Run.

Thousands of people took part and many clubs and charities were represented.

Whether they did for personal achievement or to raise money for someone less fortunate than themselves, everyone can be proud of completing the 10-mile race.

There was a good mix of youth and wisdom in Southsea. David Worsley, 65, said that he wanted to ‘feel young again’ and doing the Great South Run would allow him to do so.

Unity was key for the race and Southampton-based non-league football side AFC Riverside decided that they wanted to be together as six of their players ran the race.

Andrew Dance, a player for the club ran the race to raise money for Cancer Research and David Norris ran for Southampton Eye Hospital.

David said: ‘I’m running for the hospital because they saved my eyesight’.

Cancer charities were well-represented by the runners. Jennifer Bonnie, 32, said that she amongst others were representing Meningitis Now. They were running in memory of Freya Mae, a victim of the condition.

Another runner who took part for a very good cause was Ben Slater. Ben’s son has sadly been diagnosed with Leukaemia and Ben managed to raise an incredible £2300 for Piam Brown Cancer Unit.

Ben said ‘I found the run very challenging in the heat but the support has been unbelievable’

All the runners relied on the incredible support from those watching and cheering on the sidelines.

Robert Harbridge, 43, who ran as part of the Rookbridge Runners Club on the Isle Of Wight, said: ‘It was very hot but a lot of fun’. He added: ‘The fans deserve a lot of credit for coming out and supporting us’.

No matter what time all of the runners recorded, everyone who took part can be proud of achieving what they did.