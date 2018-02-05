Portsmouth half title for Ashley Leigh

Have your say

An excellent performance saw Ashley Leigh win the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon on Sunday.

His time of 1hr 20min 12sec saw him take the win out of 870 finishers for the fantastic race in good weather conditions.

The runners heading out along by South Parade Pier. Picture: Vernon Nash (180056-005)

Jennifer Millett, of Tri Surrey, finished first lady with 1.30.21.

Click here for the full set of results.

Matt Dixon was second and Dave Haydon took third position.

The second lady to finish was Lisa Hale, of Sandhurst Joggers.

It was a cold morning and the course is a challenging one with muddy sections.

But it is flat and a good run for fast times.

This event always provides a good start to the year for many who will be taking on Believe & Achieve events in 2018.