Portsmouth marathon to provide festive cheer just before Christmas 

The spectacular festive Portsmouth Coastal Marathon returns on Sunday with more than 1,000 runners set to take part.

This year is as close as the event will get to Christmas with the calendar seeing the last Sunday fall just two days before December 25.

Sarah Hill finished first lady in the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon in 2017. Picture: Neil Marshall (171350-10)

Those taking part will certainly have earned their time on the couch watching movies and eating plenty during the days after.

The 26.2 mile course is about as flat as you could possibly get for a marathon.

However, the challenge comes in the form of the mixed terrain with some sections quite treacherous.

Many trainers have disappeared in the mud around the infamous of bog of doom along the muddy beach.

Small sections of the course on the approach to Hayling Island will present a challenge to stay upright with slippery conditions after the recent rain.

The weather could also provide another big test for the runners if it turns out to be wet and windy on the day.

But they will have amazing support all around the route.

Organiser Rob Piggott is looking forward to latest edition of the popular race which also includes a marathon relay this year.

He said: ‘I’ve been to look at the route. Part of the course towards Mill Lane before you get to Hayling Island is a bit treacherous.

‘You can’t do anything about that, you’ve got to go through it. There is no way around it.

‘The rest of the course is looking really good, it’s nice.

‘We don’t want the race to be too easy for people, otherwise they wouldn’t keep coming back every year.

‘It’s a nice challenge in places. That’s part of the event.

‘We’re very thankful to everyone who turns out to support the runners and help out on the water stations and course marshals.

‘It’s amazing they all come out so close to Christmas no matter what the conditions are like.

‘They could be Christmas shopping or spending time with family but they want to support the runners.

‘That’s the most magnificent thing of all.’

The race starts at 8.30am with the base at Portsmouth Pyramids Centre.

In total 1,170 places were taken for the marathon this year with 126 teams of two in the relay.

Bournemouth’s Stuart Nicholas won the marathon in 2017 with a time of 2hr 47min 12sec.

Sarah Hill, of Farnham Runners, took the ladies’ title and was fourth overall in 2.58.33.

Piggott added: ‘We are really pleased with how popular the event is again and we are looking forward to the relay as well.

‘Our sponsors TJ Waste have been fantastic and we’ve got the race registration (Thursday to Saturday) at Alexandra Sports.

‘Numbers can also be collected from the Plaza Suite at the front of the pyramid centre on race day from 6.45am and everyone must be ready by 8.25am.

‘We’ve had lots of support and this race is always a popular end to the year.’

The start line this year is at South Parade Pier but the finish is in the same place as usual just outside The Portsmouth Pyramids Centre.