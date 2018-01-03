Queen Elizabeth parkrun new year event is record breaker

Have your say

Adam Barlow led the way on Saturday for the spectacular Queen Elizabeth parkrun New Year’s Day record breaker.

The Portsmouth Joggers runner completed the tough 5k in the mud at Queen Elizabeth Country Park with a fast time of 17min 57sec after earlier finishing in first place at Southsea parkrun as well.

Adam Barlow and Julian Manning at Queen Elizabeth Country Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Julian Manning finished in second position with Barnaby Gray third.

Emma Jolley was the first lady to finish as she also completed a double first after Southsea parkrun.

Fay Cripps was second after finishing first at Havant and first-timer Nicola Cracknell was third after doing Guildford parkrun.

Thanks to all the volunteers it was a fantastic way to start 2018 at QE with a record number of 266 finishers, beating the previous biggest turnout of 235 from January 1, 2017.

The opportunity to do a parkrun double on New Year’s Day always ensures a good atmosphere.

Havant and Queen Elizabeth has been the traditional new year double but other events like Southsea, Chichester and Fareham also provided an opportunity for a first run before heading off to another course.

The events can’t take place without the volunteers.

QE volunteers on New Year’s Day were event director James Leighton, Amelie Lewis, Andrea Budden, Daniel Phoenix, Dave Williams, Dwayne Bartram, Harriet White, Jack Bartram, John Roberts, Lorna Richard, Marie Appleton, Mark Carpenter, Pippa White, Rachel Lewis and Sara Rhimes.

Deborah Stanfield, who runs for Yeovil, was among the 87 first timers at Queen Elizabeth Country Park on Saturday.

She said: ‘Thanks to all the volunteers. I completed my first double.

‘Also thanks to my fellow runners who admired my swan dive into the mud and offered to help me get up.

‘The true spirit of parkrun and great fun.’

Meanwhile, at Havant parkrun Julian Manning finished in first place as 231 people completed the 5k at Staunton Country Park on New Year’s Day.

Barnaby Gray was second with Rob Wilson in third place.

Fay Cripps was the first lady to finish the parkrun with Liz Steward second.

In challenging new year weather on the seafront there were 231 finishers for Southsea parkrun.

Adam Barlow finished first in 17.42 with Damian Spreckley second and Ross Partridge third.

Emma Jolley was first lady (19.42) with Jo Jefferies second (21.25) and Isabella Doel third (22.36).

Click here for the full results from Southsea parkrun.