Race set to heat up for Portsmouth Duathlon Series

ROB ARKELL and Victoria Ayriss lead the way going into the Portsmouth Duathlon Series finale on Sunday.

The duo have been in consistent form in the first two races and are looking well positioned for success.

Now they will be aiming to complete the task but have to race well again with several close rivals still in contention.

Defending champion Kelly Stokes and Rebecca Hughes are second and third in the ladies’ race with Samantha Wood fourth.

Ben Terry, Tom Barnard and Robert Ford are second, third and fourth in the men’s race as they are nearest challengers for overall success.

The race starts at 8am from Speakers’ Corner in Southsea.

It is the 10k run or 5k run, then a 24k cycle leg and a 5k run to finish. For the series it is the 10k run to begin with.

Meanwhile, Harry Leleu won the Goodwood Spring Duathlon long course race last Sunday with Roman Lacko finishing second and Andrew Snook taking third.

Kelly Stokes finished first lady as she raced strongly with Anja Heijnen second and Victoria Ayriss in third.