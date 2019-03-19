Ryder is in fast lane despite gruelling conditions for Southsea parkrun

Have your say

Adam Ryder led the way as 305 people battled against strong winds on Saturday during the 288th Southsea parkrun.

The conditions were so difficult it was a unique event with nobody managing to complete the promenade course in faster than 20 minutes.

The volunteer team at Southsea parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160319-16)

That’s the first time in the history of Southsea parkrun that this has happened with Ryder finishing in 20.04.

He still managed to speed away with a very quick first half before a brutal wind from the west meant everyone was really up against it on the way back.

His pace during the first half of the run was a quick 5.35 minute mile but then on the way back it was in the seven-minute bracket.

Ryder has done Southsea parkrun 12 times and his quickest time is 18.48 which he set on March 2.

Sophie Whittaker was the first female finisher. The Bury Athletics Club runner finished in a time of 22.12.

Even with the difficult weather some people managed to get new fastest times.

City of Portsmouth’s Zac Williams got a new personal best of 25.29.

Baffins Fitclub duo Lee Collier-Williams and Clarke Morris set their quickest times of 24.36 and 32.14 respectively.

Jason Kay, of Blackburn Road Runners, completed his 50th parkrun.

Everyone did well, especially battling back down the seafront to the finish and all of the volunteers did a great job.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun Craig Berryman finished in first position with a time of 16.55.

Louis Griffin was the first female finisher as she ran 20.58.

In total 289 people completed the 150th event at Lakeside.

It was the 159th Fareham parkrun with 290 people finishing the course at Cams Hall Estate.

Martin Stockley finished in first position (17.17) while Mandy Marsden was the first female (22.14).

Meanwhile, the strong winds also made it particularly tough at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun where 302 people completed the course.

Angela Richardson had a good run as she finished first lady and was second overall with a time of 19.11.

The 103rd Whiteley parkrun saw 249 people complete the course, including Sacha Nice who finished his 250th parkrun to join the milestone.

Matt Risden got a new personal best of 16.27 as he finished in first position.

Nikki Moxham was third overall and was the first female in a time of 19.05.

Tom Hoskinson led the way at Havant parkrun as he finished in 18.33.

It was the 357th event and 204 people took part along with 21 volunteers.

Marjorie Huet-Martin was the first lady as she ran the course in a time of 21.47.

James Baker finished first at Queen Elizabeth parkrun and Sarah Morris was first lady as 109 people completed the course.

The 239th Chichester parkrun at Oaklands Park saw 143 people finish the event.

The events starts at 9am on Saturdays.

It is free to take part in the parkruns and to get a result people just need to register on the website and print off a barcode to be scanned at the finish.