Salmon family enjoy festive Fareham parkrun outing

Emlyn Hughes led the way at Fareham parkrun as 264 people completed the 145th event.

It was great for all the runners with the merry band of volunteers putting on a fine festive show.

The Salmon family, Nick, Kerry and Jack, completed their 50th parkrun.

Run Verity held their graduation run and Rach Hughes completed her 25th volunteering role.

Sarah Evans finished first lady in a time of 24.24.

The next Fareham parkrun takes place on Christmas Day at 9am.

There is also a New Year’s Day edition of the parkrun at 9am.

The event takes place at Cams Hall Estate.

It is a nice trail course between the creek and the golf course.

At Whiteley parkrun Callum Crook was the first finisher on Saturdaqy.

The talented City of Portsmouth athlete set a new personal best for the course of 16.10.

He’s been running superbly well throughout 2018 with some brilliant track and cross-country performances.

His form has been excellent and taken him into the picture as an up-and-coming athlete for Great Britain and England selectors.

It was event 89 at Whiteley and 256 people completed the parkrun.

Martin Stockley also set his fastest time as he finished second in 17.13.

Daisy Wilkinson, another talented City junior, was the first female finisher.

She ran a course personal best of 20.02.

Her progress has been excellent throughout the year and she’s been running well on the cross-country circuit as well.

Whiteley parkrun is on Christmas Day at 9am and New Year’s Day at 9am as well.

At Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun, Stubbington Green Runners’ Rob Greenwood completed his 100th parkrun and finished in second position.

A superb turnout of 401 people took part for the festive 185th edition of the promenade event.

Gosport’s Adam Mundell finished his 100th parkrun as well and so did Stuart White.

Angela Richardson finished first female and she was fourth overall.

It was a great run and incredibly she managed to equal her personal best time for the course to the second, finishing in 18.34.

Lee will be holding a special festive event on Christmas Day.

They are also holding a 5k on New Year’s Day with a 10.30am start time.

This allows people to get from Fareham or Whiteley if they are looking to do a double parkrun on January 1.