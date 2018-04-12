Second Commonwealth Games medal for Olivia Breen

Have your say

A powerful run from Olivia Breen saw her seal the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games T38 100m.

The City of Portsmouth athlete, representing Wales, finished in third place in a hotly-contested race.

England’s Sophie Hahn recorded a brilliant win with a time of 12.46sec, only just short of her world record (12.44).

Hosts Australia celebrated a silver medal for 15-year-old star Rhiannon Clarke (13.17).

Breen made a good start to the race as the first three quickly got clear.

She kept her composure through the second 50m and managed to secure the bronze medal (13.35sec).

That made her the first athlete to win two medals in the track & field competitions.

Breen won gold in the long jump on Sunday.