Serena passes another test with latest record

ANOTHER championship best was revised by Serena Vincent as she won the under-17 women’s Hampshire shot put title on Saturday.

The City of Portsmouth athlete was a red hot favourite to take the crown at the Mountbatten Centre.

Gaia Osborne picked up a silver and a gold. Picture: Paul Smith

She’s already enjoyed an amazing indoor season, smashing the all-time British record several times and outdoors she is the British number one as well.

But having the pressure of exams to cope with always makes it tough, especially with the training needed to pursue her international ambitions.

The wet weather was far from ideal on Saturday and her winning throw of 15.41m wasn’t quite as big as she wanted.

But now she has another Hampshire title and another record in the bag.

She said: ‘I did break the record, although it was my record anyway.

‘I sort of wanted a little bit more but I am happy that I was able to pull a better throw out on my last attempt.

‘Usually I end up leaving it to the last throw which I don’t enjoy but it didn’t go too badly, I still got a 15.41m, although I sort of wanted a little bit better.

‘There’s always positives. I like to take the positives out of each competition, then I can just improve on what I need to and move on to the next competition and do better.’

Serena also won the javelin on Sunday with a winning throw of 38.68m.

City are so strong in the throwing events and Gabriella Jones is another athlete in good form.

She threw 11.02m to win the under-15 shot put title.

It was a great result as she had to deal with some of the worst of the conditions when the rain lashed down on Saturday.

She said: ‘It was really good, I’m pleased.

‘I want to get over 11.20m this summer and that will get me to English Schools.

‘Conditions weren’t very easy but it is a nice feeling to be Hampshire champion.

‘Training is going well and I’m looking forward to the rest of the competitions.’

In the under-20 women’s javelin on Sunday Gaia Osborne took the gold medal (40.44m).

It was an impressive comeback and a good reward for her hard work after the tough conditions on Saturday saw her finish second in the shot when a couple of big throws were ruled out and the competition didn’t go her way.

City athletes were in superb form collecting medals throughout the championships.

On day one Phoebe March picked up a silver in the under-17 women’s hammer (42.78m).

In the under-13 girls’ 100m Chloe Ramsay earned a bronze medal and Trinity Gaisford secured the bronze in the under-15 triple jump (8.28m).