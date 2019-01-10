Stubbington 10k all set to provide great start to the year

Have your say

The Stubbington 10k race is always one of the most in demand races in Hampshire and all places for Sunday’s event were snapped up by October.

This will be the 34th annual race around Stubbington, writes Christopher Talbot.

The Stubbington 10k race is always one of the most popular running events in Hampshire. Picture: Vernon Nash

There will be nearly 2,000 competitors taking part on Sunday (10am).

Chairman of the Stubbington Green Runners, Kevin Ashman, has been delighted to see the event continue it’s popularity.

It is a great way to kick off the the year and set down a marker, or gain a measure of fitness after Christmas and new year.

The friendliness of the event is key and the support is superb around the course.

Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP is where the runners will meet and register.

The run begins in the heart of Stubbington village, taking the runners through a loop of country lanes, wide open fields and scenic coastal roads.

Not only is the race a great way to keep healthy in the new year, it is also a great way to raise money for charities.

Spaces were quick to clear with the event selling out by October last year.

It is also part of the Hampshire Road Race League which increases the demand for a place.

Ashman said: ‘It means a lot of Hampshire clubs want to get good representation in the race so that they can do well in the league.’

Last year the event raised £8,000 for Charlies Beach Huts and Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

This year the event has partnered with another two charities named Abbie’s Heroes and Solent Diabetes.

Abbie’s Heroes is a small charity supporting children and their families under the care of the Piam Brown and T.Y.A wards at Southampton General Hospital.

Solent Diabetes is a charity focusing on all aspects of diabetes for people in the Portsmouth and south east Hampshire area.