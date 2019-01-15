Stubbington's Andy Vernon excited to make London Marathon debut 

Andy Vernon will run in this year’s London Marathon.

And the Stubbington talent is excited to make his debut in the world-famous race around the streets of the capital.

Vernon will step up to the 26-mile event for the first time in April, having spent most of his career racing around shorter distances.

The 33-year-old claimed silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m in the 2014 European Championships.

After finishing second in Great South Run to Chris Thompson – who was in training for the New York Marathon at the time – in October, Vernon admitted after the race it gave him food for thought.

Now he’s announced he’ll make his bow in London and he’s relishing the challenge.

Vernon wrote on Twitter: ‘Really excited to announce I'll be lining up in the Virgin Money @londonmarathon in April trying my hand at a new event.’