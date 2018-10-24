Sun shines on Fareham parkrun for century celebrations

Have your say

It was a glorious morning for Fareham parkrun in the sunshine.

Four people completed their 100th parkrun on Saturday to make it a bumper celebration edition.

It was a lovely morning for Fareham parkrun with 240 people completing the course. Pictures: Neil Marshall



David Hughes and Chris Rees, both of Fareham Crusaders, reached the fantastic milestone.

Also Queen Elizabeth parkrun regulars Duncan McLean and Marie Pollitt chose to make their first visit to the Fareham event.

They enjoyed the brilliant weather and the scenic course, both achieving their 100th parkruns in style.

Phil Chamberlain completed his 50th parkrun.

The weather also helped to make for a great morning for those chasing fast times with an amazing number of 51 new personal bests recorded.

Matthew Brown finished in first position with a time of 18min 04sec.

He has now led the way 12 times at Fareham parkrun and has a personal best for the course of 17.18.

Ela Stachow was the first female finisher as she recorded a time of 21.25, while 240 people completed the 136th event at Cams Hall Estate with 27 fantastic volunteers ensuring everyone was able to have a fun morning.

The course is a simple clockwise, out and back, course using the Hampshire County Council easy access trail. It is fast and flat with lots of opportunities to cheer and support.

All parkruns rely on volunteers to ensure they can take place every week. See the Fareham parkrun website for more information about how to get involved.

Meanwhile, at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun it was event 176 along the seafront for the lovely promenade course.

Both the first two finishers got new personal best times.

Shaun Beale ran a good time of 17.32 while Darren Langridge finished second in 17.36.

Dacorum & Tring runner Kelly Du Buisson was staying down on the south coast with fellow club members who had organised a weekend visit for the Great South Run.

She completed the Lee parkrun with a time of 20.41 to finish first lady and was in 20th position overall with 341 finishers.

The Hertfordshire club were well represented at the parkrun with Chris Marriott, Casper Du Buisson, Jim Mason, Erica Klein, Kirsty Russell and Michelle Ashwell all taking part.

Belinda Brown completed her 100th parkrun on Saturday.

