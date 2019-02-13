Super-charged heroes ensure wonderful Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun as Fareham Crusaders takeover

Have your say

An amazing turnout out from Fareham Crusaders helped to deliver a spectacular 194th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.e

The club took on the volunteer roles and provided pacers.

It was a great spectacle with many wearing superhero fancy dress for the parkrun.

The volunteers ensured everyone was well supported and cheered to the finish of the 5k along the promenade.

In total 499 people completed the walk, run or jog.

Lewis Banner and Angela Richardson were the first finishers in difficult weather conditions on Saturday morning.

It was a very strong wind for the parkrun making it tough to get personal bests.

Charles Cope celebrated his 100th parkrun.

John Pratt, Charlie Catling and Luke Purshouse all finished their 50th to achieve the milestone.