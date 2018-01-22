Super Serena smashes all-time record... Gold for Gaia

Have your say

SERENA VINCENT set a new South of England Championship record as she made a strong start to 2018.

The City of Portsmouth athlete recorded 15.56m to win the under-17 shot put title and the margin of victory was massive at Lee Valley.

Her nearest rival Cambridge’s Nana Gyedu threw 13.89m to take the silver medal.

It was a new All-time England under-17 indoor shot record and a brilliant way to build on her superb 2017.

She represented England in the Commonwealth Youth Games and was ranked number one in the United Kingdom at under-17 both indoors and outdoors.

Gaia Osborne, who also competed in the Bahamas at the Commonwealth Youth Games for England, started her year superbly.

She retained her South of England under-20 shot put title with a distance of 12.97m.

It was a dominant victory for the City athlete who like Serena is coached by Bronwin Carter.

Luisa Edmond finished second with 11.79m.

Tom Farres got the silver medal in the senior men’s pole vault. as he cleared 4.60m.

Sprinter Jacob Nelson was fourth in the under-17 200m final (23.44).

Alessandro Russo was also in action for City and finished fifth in the under-20 400m. He ran 52.50sec in his heat, then in the semi-final got through with 52.80 before running 53.79 in the final.

Maisie Grice took the silver medal in the under-20 800m at Lee Valley.

The athlete who represents Aldershot, Farnham & District and is from Fareham Maisie got silver in the 800m (2min 18.57sec).

Her sister Evie Grice was also back in action after exams and reached the semi-finals of the senior 400m running 61.33sec in her heat.

Havant’s Elise Lovell won the senior women’s long jump gold medal at Lee Valley with a distance of 6.08m.