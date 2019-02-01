Super silver for Saffron to book English Schools’ Cross Country place in style

Have your say

Saffron Moore led the way as City of Portsmouth athletes impressed in the Hampshire Schools’ Athletics Association Cross-Country Championships.

An impressive performance saw her pick up a silver medal in a high-quality inter girls’ race at Southampton Sports Centre.

Saffron was representing the Gosport & Fareham district.

Her training group are working towards the track season but are also competing well in the Hampshire Cross-Country League and will be in action in some of the major championships now ahead.

Coach Alex Budd said: ‘At the Hampshire Schools’ Saffron Moore finished second, further progress on the county championships when she had a good run as well.

‘Sam Charig, who runs as under-20 in the schools, finished fifth in an extremely strong field.

‘Both Saff and Sam have earned selection for the English Schools Championship.

‘Jonny White ran very well at the Hampshire League in Reading finishing 10th – it was very good for an 800m runner.

‘Jon is running in the British University Championship next.

‘Sam Charig finished third in the under-17 men’s race in the Hampshire League. He’s another 800m runner.’

A number of other City athletes were to the fore in the Hampshire Schools representing their districts.

Jacob O’Hara, who is coached by Steve Purser, was just ahead of Sam in an exciting under-20 race with some of the nation’s best talents on show as he took fourth place.

Callum Crook, coached by Vince Stamp, finished in 11th position in that race.

The senior girls’ race was a bit on the short side in terms of distance for City’s Katie Simister (Gosport & Fareham) but she still ran strongly to take sixth position in a field packed at the front with talented national standard athletes.

Mia Billins (South East Hants) finished ninth and Penelope Batty (Eastleigh & Winchester) took 14th position.

In the junior girls’ race Olivia East (Portsmouth) and Daisy Wilkinson (Gosport & Fareham) led the way for the City contingent competing for their districts as they finished 12th and 13th.

Cameron Walker-Powell (Portsmouth) finished fourth in the junior boys’ race.

In the inter girls’ race Holly Wilkinson (Gosport & Fareham) was ninth, Natalya Smith (New Forest) 11th and Isabelle Brydon (Portsmouth) 13th.