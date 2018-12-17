Super Southsea parkrun show as rain can’t stop the charge

Have your say

The heavy rain on Saturday morning did not stop the Southsea parkrun charge with 183 people completing the 5k.

As well as the deluge it was very cold conditions with a gruelling wind battering everyone along the seafront.

Still the brave volunteers turned out and and made sure everyone could take part.

Dan Slayford finished in first position as he took on the challenge to lead the way along the promenade and managed a time of 18min 16sec.

It was his 200th parkrun and he’s got the next parkrun milestone of 250 in sight.

The rain didn’t halt the century celebrations as well.

George Garratt, Dan Del Piccolo and Paul Clift all joined the 100 parkrun milestone club in style as they were joined by friends, with lots of support and cheers around the course.

It certainly wasn’t an ideal morning for chasing quick times, even with at least some break from the breeze on the second half return leg.

Still nine runners did manage new personal bests, including Baffins Fitclub duo Amy Hedley and Martin Biddle, as well as Tim Le Comte, of Portsmouth Joggers.

Emma Jolley finished first lady with Emma Montiel in second position.

Kev Budd and the excellent team of volunteers were certainly the heroes of the day as they ensured everyone was able to do the 5k even in those grim weather conditions.

Laura Hyman and Liz Steward both completed their 50th parkruns.

Southsea parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am.

It starts at Speakers’ Corner and is an out-and-back course along the promenade towards Eastney and back.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun held their festive fun event on Saturday with lots of good fancy dress costumes and a fun atmosphere.

Jonnie White finished in first position and he set the third fastest time overall for the course which was pretty remarkable given the bad weather conditions.

He finished in 15.57 and it was his first visit to the parkrun as well.

Zack Lahlal was second in 16.05 with Toby Roe third in 16.41 and Matt Gordon fourth (16.59).

Rhiannon Dunlop continued her excellent form from the cross-country season recently with a brilliant run on 18.37 to finish first lady.

Her best is 18.29 so run so close on such a difficult morning signals she will be breaking that time soon.

Second lady was Corin Bearpark in a time of 20.49 and everyone was supported and cheered around the course by the volunteers who make the parkruns happen each week.

Lukasz Siembab completed his 100th parkrun as he made sure the weather didn’t stop him heading to Lakeside for the popular 5k event.

In total 187 people completed the course for Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun number 137.

