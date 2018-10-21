Superman runner takes on Portsmouth’s Great South 5k as part of his year-long charity challenge

PETER Redwood-Smith was locked in a dark battle with depression and anxiety just over a year ago.

But the 24-year-old from Essex summoned up all his inner strength to rise from the ashes after deciding to embark on a gruelling challenge of undertaking 52 races in the same amount of weeks.

Peter Redwood-Smith before the Great South 5k.

Despite admitting his body has been battered by his intensive schedule, Peter said running has transformed his life.

After completing the Great South Run 5km race in just under 22 minutes and finishing in 54th place, Peter was understandably proud of his efforts, as well as being delighted to raise money for Great Ormond Street – adding to the thousands he has raised for good causes.

Peter, who runs in fancy dress and was competing in a marathon less than 24 hours after the 5km run, said: ‘I had a real struggle with anxiety and depression so decided to challenge myself and help others by doing 52 races in 52 weeks.

‘I was dressed as a superhero for the 5km race but have dressed as lots of different characters such as Scooby Doo and Freddy Krueger. I’ve even ran naked at a nudist race.

‘It’s about pushing myself out of my comfort zones and giving me something to get motivated for. it keeps me going and I’ve been able to help a lot of other people by raising thousands of pounds.

‘I was also nominated for the Pride of Britain awards which was nice. I’ve got lots of marathons planned for next year and beyond including a 200km race in the jungle in Panama.’