Temperatures soar at 250th Southsea parkrun

Emma Montiel and Emma Jolley tussled for ladies’ glory in a scorching Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

City of Portsmouth’s Montiel edged out her Baffins Fit Club rival by just two seconds on the line in a thrilling finish to the 250th seafront event.

The pair were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the overall standings following the 5k out-and-back test from Speaker’s Corner.

Montiel clocked 18min 55sec, while Jolley registered 18.57. Southsea debutante Rachael Phelps, from Lewes, was the third woman in 19.21 as 385 runners braved the soaring temperatures.

Southampton’s Robert Dempster won the event in 18.11. He beat Austin Soane (Aldershot, Farnham & District) by one second, with City’s John Brimecome (18.15) completing the podium positions.

Alongside Phelps, a total of 44 other runners were getting their first taste of the Southsea event. Meanwhile, 12 were making their parkrun debuts.

While the heat may have taken its toll on a few, there were still 53 personal bests set. Rob Agar was seventh in a new record of 18.49, while 10th-placed Alex Newton lowered his top time to 19.10.

