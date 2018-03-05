Teuten half happy with his big London bow

Have your say

ALEX TEUTEN enjoyed his experience of competing in the Vitality Big Half.

Mo Farah won the race in 1hr 01min 40sec, holding off Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru, who ran 1.01.43, with Great Britain’s Callum Hawkins third in 1.01.45.

Teuten, from Southsea, was racing in London for the first time and was placed ninth in 1.05.36.

Six athletes from fourth back were separated by only 33 seconds. It was Jonny Mellor who took the fourth place in 1.05.03.

Sunday’s race left mixed feelings for Teuten who was targeting a quicker time.

He said: ‘It was a great event, well organised and obviously a fantastic setting.

‘On a personal level it was great to rub shoulders with Sir Mo and I got the chance to talk to Callum Hawkins who is a real inspiration.

‘I was hoping to run 63 minutes or quicker to throw my name into contention for the World Half-Marathon champs in three weeks time, so to not even achieve the minimum standard of 65 was frustrating.

‘However, the conditions did not allow for those times to be achieved, it was very slippery and the cobbled streets made for difficult running.

‘Combine that with being unprepared for running a fast half marathon that would challenge the best seasoned GB marathoners like Jonny Mellor and Matt Sharp (sixth) and I can have no complaints.

‘I’m sure in two years I’ll be much better equipped for the challenge.’

Hampshire’s Charlotte Purdue won the elite women’s race with a superb performance in 1hr 10min 29sec. Lily Partridge was second in 1.11.06.