Teuten thrilled with second GB call-up

Alex Teuten will be back in Great Britain colours in January when he races in Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old, from Portsmouth, has been selected again for the team after making his bow in the European Cross Country Championships this month.

It is another boost for Teuten who had been targeting a GB call-up.

He raced well in Slovakia, despite not feeling 100 per cent during the race, and was fourth GB finisher as the team picked up a bronze medal from the Euros.

Now he can look forward to another major step in his running career at the high-profile Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry on January 13.

He said: ‘I’m really pleased to be racing again for Great Britain.

‘It’s funny, you could say GB vests are like buses. You wait 25 years for one and then two come along in two months.

‘It will be a great start to 2018. If I can do well it will propel me on for the rest of the year.’