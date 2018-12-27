Theo wraps up first position during Christmas Stokes Bay junior parkrun

Have your say

Lots of great Christmas fancy dress outfits were on show as Stokes Bay junior parkrun held their festive event on Sunday.

Theo Roiz de Sa finished in first place with a time of 8min 39sec.

It was his 23rd junior parkrun and his personal best for the 2k promenade course is 7.19.

Tyler Lawrence was second in a time of 9.02. That was his fastest so far.

Haydn Cantle finished third in 9.07.

Naomi Brown, who represents Central Park Athletics, was the first female finisher with a time of 9.41.

To see the full picture gallery from Stokes Bay junnior parkrun click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

This was her first trip to Stokes Bay junior parkrun but it was her 50th junior parkrun overall.

She has mostly done Dartford junior parkrun with 41 appearances there.

Kelly Williams was the second female finisher with a personal best time of 9.57.

Third was Lucy Reader who finished in 10.35.

This was the 81st Stokes Bay junior parkrun and 69 youngsters finished the course.

They were all cheered by the volunteers, while Santa made a special appearance with his sleigh thanks to Gosport Rotary Club who ensured it was a fantastic festive occasion.

Six first timers enjoyed a superb start to their junior parkrun experience.

Hopefully they will all continue to take part in future events.

Seven new personal bests were set.

Stokes Bay junior parkrun is a 2k run for juniors only (4-14 year olds).

The event takes place on Sundays and starts at 9am.

As well as Stokes Bay there are a number of other junior parkrun options for children to take part in on Sundays.

Whiteley junior parkrun held their 10th event last weekend and had 54 finishers.

Leo Smith finished first in a new personal best of 7.34.

Leah Cove was the first female finisher (8.23).

The course is at Meadowside Leisure Centre.

Eastney junior parkrun held their 193rd event on Sunday.

Brandon Chaplin finished first with a new personal best of 7.21, while Harriet Smith was the first female.

The 2k takes place on Sundays in Bransbury Park.

Waterlooville junior parkrun hosted their 162nd event.

Harriet Burr (7.52) was the first finisher as 36 juniors completed the 2k.

Henry Mitchell was the first male finisher (8.25).

The event takes place in Jubilee Park (off Milton Road), Waterlooville.