This is when the Great South Run 2019 will take place

Thousands of people are still to complete this year’s Great South Run in Portsmouth, but the date for the 2019 edition has been revealed.

Next year’s Great South Run – which will be the 30th edition of the popular event – will take place on Sunday October 20.

Entries are now open, and there is a 25 per cent discount available for the first 1,000 runners to sign up.

About 20,000 runners have signed up to the 2018 event, which started on Clarence Esplanade this morning.

Runners headed towards Old Portsmouth, through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, before heading west to Winston Churchill Avenue.

From there they ran around Southsea Common before the final two miles through Eastney.

To sign up for the Great South Run 2019 go to the official website.