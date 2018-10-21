Thompson lauds Portsmouth support after Great South Run hat-trick

Have your say

Chris Thompson hailed the overwhelming support he received after making Great South Run history.

The Aldershot, Farnham & District athlete completed a hat-trick of wins around the streets of Southsea on Sunday.

Thompson powered home with a personal-best time of 46min 56sec, beating Stubbington-born Andy Vernon (47.29).

Eilish McColgan (54.43) won the ladies’ race in style.

Thompson has forged a close affinity with the Portsmouth crowd after a third straight Great South Run success.

The 37-year-old lauded those who congratulated him after his triumph – comparing it to a footballer celebrating a goal with their fans.

Thompson said: ‘The really amazing thing for me was when I was warming up there was a very knowledgeable crowd saying “good luck, I hope you get the three-timer”.

‘Afterwards, the number of people who came up to me saying they were really happy for me was overwhelming.

‘For me, it is a lonely sport. You put a lot of miles in on your own and you’re mentality toughing it out.

‘But to share the victories with family, friends and so my supporters is a real joint-moment.

‘It's the closest in my sport to scoring a goal in football. Everyone cheers with you in football and I felt like I had that.

‘It was an overwhelming feeling, an amazing day and I’ll never forget it.’