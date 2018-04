Have your say

Andy Vernon missed out on a medal in the 10,000m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Fareham talent finished ninth with a time of 28:17.11 on the Gold Coast.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, of Uganda, clinched the gold and set a Commonwealth Games record of 27:19.62 in the process.

Canada's Mohammed Ahmed took the silver, with Kenya's Rodgers Kwemoi collecting bronze.