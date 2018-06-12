Video: Unstoppable Fareham Crusaders enjoy successful ladies five race

Have your say

THE Purbrook Ladies 5 once again lived up to its reputation as one of the best races on the calendar.

With more than 200 finishers and a great effort from the marshals and supporters the race venue was buzzing.

Fareham Crusaders at the Purbrook Ladies 5. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham Crusaders had a good turnout with club members celebrating lots of new course personal bests.

Conditions were quite testing with it being warm weather and the course is up and down and includes a tough hill around the four-mile mark which certainly dented a few dreams.

Kerry Brown got a big personal best as she finished in 46min 16sec and was very happy with her race, enjoying the supportive atmosphere among all the runners.

She said: ‘I’m really happy, I felt like I could have gone a bit quicker on mile four but it was a bit hilly so my pace slowed down a little bit after that.

Kerry Brown, representing Fareham Crusaders, enjoying the Purbrook Ladies 5. Picture: David Brawn

‘It was a very good race. The atmosphere was amazing.

‘This is one of my favourite races.

‘I’m really pleased with my time, it was a big personal best so that’s great.

‘The fact it is an all-ladies race is good, it’s so supportive and really friendly.

‘Sometimes we get to chat on the way around, depending how tired we are!

‘We had about 12 runners from Fareham Crusaders and a few personal bests, lots of smiles, with a good team spirit.

‘When we finished we went back to the hill and supported everybody.

‘It’s an amazing club, we’re unstoppable, of course.’

Training has been going well at the club and this paid off with some really strong running.

She added: ‘Everything is going well in training, so I’ve got no injuries at the moment which is good.

‘I’ve been training about three or four times a week, really enjoying the running and training with club is excellent.’