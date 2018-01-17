Wade regains Stubbington title with fast show

JOE WADE took the glory as he reclaimed the Stubbington 10k title on Sunday.

The athlete, from the Isle of Wight, who represents Aldershot, Farnham & District, finished in a time of 31min 11sec.

Rebecca Lord, left, Jen Elkins, centre, and Sarah Kingston. Picture: Vernon Nash

He regained the prize he won in 2016 with last year’s champion Matthew Bennett fourth this time around (33.13).

Ben Brewster was second in 32.07 with Winchester’s George King in third position (32.17).

It was a good standard with conditions excellent for running well.

The ladies’ champion was Jen Elkins again. She defended her title and was in fantastic form to beat her 2016 winning time by nearly a minute to finish in 34.47. She was also 19th overall out of 1,657 finishers.

Second was the very talented Rebecca Lord, from Stubbington Green Runners, and third went to Sarah Kingston, who like Elkins represents Southampton.

It was a great event hosted by Stubbington Green Runners and is always a very popular way to start the year.

Race director Kevin Ashman was pleased with how things went on the day. He had great support from Stubbington club members and helpers.

He said: ‘I was pleased with the way things went. The weather conditions were pretty perfect, a good temperature for running and really calm.

‘Joe Wade was quick 31.11. It was a good result for him.

‘Jen Elkins had a fantastic run as well, to get that much off her time is a big improvement.

‘She is still second claim for Stubbington and people remember when she was first claim so she gets a lot of support.

‘Becky Lord did really well to get second place. She’s young and is still improving. It’s an excellent result for her and she has a lot of potential.’

Denmead Striders had a good club turnout with Julian Manning doing well to finish in fifth place (33.14).

The Hampshire Road Race League ensures a bit of extra healthy competition and Fareham Crusaders, Gosport Road Runners and Portsmouth Joggers were among the best represented clubs for the race with lots of good times and personal bests set.

The Isle of Wight, Victory, Ryde Harriers and City of Portsmouth also did well in the team races for the league positions.

Stubbington had more than 80 runners doing the 10k with Rob Greenwood leading the way for them in seventh position (33.43).

Sponsors AH Freemantle, Alton Sports and Altra provided great support for the race and helped ensure it was a big success.

Ashman added: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who helped out. A lot of work goes into hosting the race.

‘We’re delighted, we had lots of support and like normal we had lots of positive feedback from runners about the course, organisation of the event and the support from marshals.

‘AH Freemantle really helped as well as Alton Sports and Altra.’

The race had sold out in early November and the next league event the Ryde 10 is also already sold out.