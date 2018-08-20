Wales debut so inspiring for Cerys

Talented City of Portsmouth athlete Cerys Thomas shone on her Wales debut.

The 17-year-old launched the 3k hammer to a new personal best distance of 52.82m to take the silver medal in the Celtic games.

She said: ‘I was honoured to be selected to represent Wales.

‘It was a truly inspirational and rewarding experience competing against many talented athletes. I am over the moon with second place and a new personal best.’

It was such a proud moment for the Portsmouth thrower to be called up for Wales as they competed against Ireland and Scotland at the Grangemouth Stadium, in Scotland.

Cerys has trained for many years at Portsmouth with coach Graham Arnold and hopes this to be the first of many internationals, with the goal of representing Wales in the Commonwealth Games one day in the future.