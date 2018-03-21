Wellington gets international selection boost

Have your say

LACHLAN WELLINGTON has been selected to run for England at under-20 level in the Home Nations international cross country on Saturday.

It will be a nice boost for the talented 16-year-old City of Portsmouth racer.

Olivia Wiseman running well in the Inter Counties. Picture: Vince Stamp

He’s recovering well after illness hindered his performance at the Inter County Championships in Loughborough.

Hampshire took the third, fourth and fifth positions in a brutal 6k under-17 race with very muddy conditions.

Wellington had to settle for fourth in 21min 17sec as 281 runners finished.

City coach Vince Stamp said: ‘Lachie felt ill on the morning of the race and I could tell he just wasn’t right.

‘Now he’s feeling much better and will race for England on Saturday in Nottingham.

‘There won’t be pressure on him because he’s stepping up to the under-20 age group.’

Mia Billins ran well in the Inter County Championships as she finished 80th out of 278 in the under-17 girls’ race and was fourth Hampshire scorer (25.35).

Katie Simister was called up late on and after a hard week of racing and training she finished 118th (26.26).

Callum Crook ran superbly to finish 126th in the under-17 boys’ race (23.58) with Steven Cross 134th (24.03).

Meanwhile on Saturday in the English Schools’ Cross Country Championships City athletes did well.

Ellie Farrow was 25th out of 339 in the inter girls’ race (14.42) battling on after a virus checked her progress.

Olivia Wiseman (14.47) ran very well for Sussex to take 31st place while Nicole Ainsworth 51st (15.03) and Saffron Moore 119th (15.40) both did well for Hampshire as bottom years.

Holly Wilkinson ran strongly in the junior girls’ race as she took 40th place (12.12) out of 342 athletes.

Oliver Purser was Hampshire’s fifth scorer in the inter boys’ race finishing 118th in 19.35.