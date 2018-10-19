Whizz through the full Great South Run route in less than three minutes

Thousands of runners will take on the 10-mile Great South Run course around Portsmouth on Sunday.

This year’s Great South Run will start on Southsea seafront, and the route will take runners up to Old Portsmouth, through central Southsea and east towards Eastney.

Course map for Great South Run

Using Google Earth we have created a 3D video version of the route map, showing the key points runners will pass – watch the video on this story to see the route.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run 2018

The routes for the mini course and 5k, which will be held on Saturday, have also been revealed.

There will be four water stops around the route, with the first on Winston Churchill Avenue shortly before the four-mile mark.

Read more: Full list of road closures for this year’s Great South Run

Runners will be able to see the finish line for the first time when they run beside Southsea Common by the mile 5 mark, but they will still have half the run to go before they complete the event.

Video created using Google Earth by Habibur Rahman.

