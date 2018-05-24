Winning return for City star Jacob

Have your say

JACOB O’HARA registered a comfortable victory on his return to racing with Lakeside 5k success.

The City of Portsmouth athlete got clear early and he was able to relax with no real pressure.

Bryher Bowness, Emma Jolley and Katie Simister. Picture: Malcolm Wells

He took the with a time of 16min 04sec and given he wasn’t having to race flat out it was a very good performance.

Second was Chris Dettmar in 16.14 with Matthieu Marshall third as he completed the course at Lakeside North Harbour in 16.23.

Emma Jolley made it a brilliant double for City of Portsmouth with an excellent victory in 18.32, edging out Bryher Bowness in an exciting finish (18.33).

Under-17 athlete O’Hara has been training well after coming back from injury.

To win his first race on the road this summer season was a nice boost and it highlighted how well he has measured his recovery and his schedule.

Progress has been good and he was happy with his effort.

He said: ‘I was really pleased with my run and was very happy to win on my first race back after a six to eight week injury during the end of the winter.

‘I found I was on my own after the first kilometre and after the first lap I relaxed a bit.

‘To run near 16.00 for my first race back was very good.

‘I was also happy as it was my first win at the Lakeside series.

‘My aim will be to possibly get near 15.00 by the end of the year and I’ll be looking forward to some track.’

Jolley is always a superbly consistent and strong racer.

Her excellent run saw her take the scalp of impressive Southampton athlete Bowness.

The duo started the 5k as favourites and have been in excellent form in recent races.

City athlete Katie Simister has also been running very well and she finished with a time of 19.38 to finish third lady.

It was her fastest Lakeside 5k time and she ran it well with a strong second lap. It bodes well for her ahead of the track races to come for the club this summer.

Jane Harrop, of Chichester, had a good run as she finished fourth lady with a time of 19.49.

City youngster Daisy Wilkinson got a good new personal best of 20.16 as she finished just behind her club-mate Mia Billins (20.02).

The third race in the series takes place on Wednesday, June 27.

Race four is on Wednesday, July 25 and the final 5k of the series is on Wednesday, August 29.

This series, which also incorporates the Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge, takes place within the Lakeside North Harbour complex. All the races start at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, James Baker won the Trundle Hill race hosted by his club Chichester on Wednesday.

He was also the winner of the first Lakeside race in May and will be hoping to seal the overall title.

In total 482 senior athletes and 49 juniors completed the Trundle 10k race.