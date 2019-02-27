Wonderful Whiteley parkrun milestone as heroes ensure super century crowned in style

Have your say

The 100th Whiteley parkrun provided a great spectacle on Saturday with the volunteers all in super form.

The celebrations for the milestone saw 347 people complete the course.

Whiteley parkrun

Of those 50 people were first timers and 81 recorded new personal bests.

The event takes place at Whiteley Meadowside.

Representatives of 21 different clubs took part.

The Whiteley team were very impressed with the costumes on show as the fancy dress superhero theme proved popular.

They were also visited by run directors from Basildon parkrun who had a great morning.

The event was made possible by 27 wonderful superhero volunteers.

Jordan Winbourne got a new personal best of 17min 24sec as he finished in first position.

Dave Henson finished second in 18.20 which was also his fastest time for the course.

Nikki Roebuck was the first female finisher as she ran the course in a time of 20,14.

Hannah Molyneaux had a strong run as well and she was just outside her course best (20.20) with a time of 20.27.

Alan Cowan and Carl Schafer managed to do their 100th parkruns on the day when Whiteley celebrated the century as well.

Junior Herbie Finucane completed his 50th parkrun.

Sean O’Grady, Mark Wilson, Pamela Kemp, Danielle Cranstone and Siobhan Mitchell all reached the half century also.

Saturday’s total of 347 is the third highest in the history of the event. The record is 378.

Matthew Brown led the way for the 156th Fareham parkrun as 289 people completed the course.

Katie Carew-Robinson finished first lady with a personal best time of 21.59.

Sarah Cessford and Anastasia Jensen both completed their 100th parkruns.

At Southsea parkrun conditions were tougher on the first half of the course with an easterly breeze.

Niall Simmonds, of the University of Southampton, made the trip over for his 250th parkrun and had a blast with some of his club-mates.

He celebrated with a new personal best of 18.15.

Liam Barry-Carroll led the way in 17.17 with Peter Wattle second in 17.49.

Emma Jolley finished first lady with a time of 18.51.

The sunshine made for a nice morning at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with 456 finishers.

Jack Porter was first in a new personal best of 18.17.

Angela Richardson and Nikki Moxham had a great battle as they finished in 18.40 and 18.48 respectively to take fourth and fifth positions.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun Adam Barlow and his son Rex teamed up again.

With young Rex in the buggy they stormed around the course for a personal best of 16.46 to take first position.

Rowena Barker was the first female as she ran a time of 21.08.

Pete Collins led the way at Queen Elizabeth parkrun as 130 people completed the course.

Philippa Colville was the first female finisher.

Jo Woof did her 100th parkrun.

Liam Dunne led the way at Havant with a time of 18.05 – a new personal best for him.

Marjorie Huet-Martin was the first lady just ahead of Alabama Pirie who got a new personal best of 21.45.

In total 229 people completed the course.