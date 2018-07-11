Baker shines to earn Gosport 5k race success

It was an excellent third race of the Gosport Summer 5k Series with lots of clubs represented and some fast times.

James Baker continued his good form on Tuesday night to earn another race win and add to his tally.

He said: ‘It was a nice sunny run at the Gosport 5k series and I clocked my best time this year of 15min 46sec to get the win.’

The Chichester athlete was ahead from the gun with City of Portsmouth’s Lewis Banner finishing second in 16.37 and James Hughes, who runs for Fareham Crusaders, taking third (17.04).

Michael Percival was the first finisher for Gosport Road Runners with a good time of 17.32 in fourth place.

Sarah Winstone, of Lordshill, had a very good run to finish first lady in 18.26 which put her seventh overall.

Chelsea Baker, who runs for the Royal Navy, was second lady to finish and she clocked a time of 19.37. Gosport’s Sarah Ruby Rennison ran well to finish third lady in 21.23.

Samuel Brooks was the first junior finisher with a good time of 18.34. Gosport’s Brandon Chaplin was next in 19.43.

Race founder Nick Carter said: ‘The third race in Gosport’s Summer 5K Series saw another good turnout from local clubs and those further afield despite a certain football tournament.

‘This is an annual series which is this year sponsored by Bayside Cabin and Alton Sports.

‘The location and chip timing make this a race for all abilities and so it was, with Chichester running superstar James Baker leading from the gun to win in an impressive 15.40 ahead of local lad Lewis Banner.

‘It was great to see Royal Navy vests racing along the promenade, such are the links between Gosport and the RN.

‘Team prizes were shared between Fareham Crusaders who won the men’s competition just pipping Gosport Road Runners who returned the favour in edging out Fareham Crusaders to win the ladies prize.’

As well as the 5k there was a junior 1k early on and this was exciting with Theo Rioz De Sa and Amelie Rasnussen leading the way.

Carter added: ‘The juniors enjoyed a 1k fun run and were taking it seriously. The future is definitely bright.’

Race four takes place on Tuesday, August 14 (7.30pm). See the website nice-work.org.uk for more details.

