Ben Holland hoping new engine will fire up his Molson Group British Sidecar Championship charge at Snetterton

Have your say

Ben Holland is hoping to get his Molson Group British Sidecar Championship challenge back on track this weekend.

The Havant driver takes his Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki outfit to Snetterton for round five.

And he is hoping a new engine will prompt a change in luck for himself and Essex-based passenger Lee Watson.

The pair were beset by misfortune during round four at Knockhill in Scotland at the end of last month.

They were involved in an incident in race one before finishing 18th.

Holland was then forced to retire early in race three after suffering a mechanical failure.

The duo arrive at Snetterton 10th in the 10-round championship standings – determined to improve.

Holland said: ‘We’ve had a new engine fitted following the problems we suffered at Knockhill.

‘Hopefully we can get our season back on track and finish both races without any glitches!

‘Snetterton 300 is suited to sidecar racing as it’s fast and free-flowing.

‘We’re looking forward to a successful weekend.’

Holland and Watson will be joined on the grid by team-mates Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood.

Portsmouth’s Stevens drove to an excellent second place and new lap record in the opener at Knockhill.

But the two-time British F1 sidecar champions saw their luck ran out on lap eight of race three when they clipped a kerb and were t-boned by another outfit.

Stevens said: ‘We’ve had to make some major repairs to the bodywork this week, which has been a huge task when we’ve also got our day jobs to do.

‘But the team has worked really hard and pulled out all the stops.

‘Our previous form, when we have been able to race this season, shows we have pace.

‘It’s just frustrating at the minute as we’ve suffered such bad luck.

‘But that has to change at some point and we hope it’s going to be this weekend.’

Stevens and Charlwood were fourth overall and second in the 600 Cup in 2018.

Portsmouth’s Jason Pitt will once again ride passenger to experienced driver Brian Gray at Snetterton.

The Brian Gray Powerbiking Racing Team duo are eighth in the championship after a superb start to the season.