Jake Adcock, right, of the Gospoert team. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport.

Best pictures from round one of South BMX Regional Series in Gosport

Here is our picture gallery from the first round of the South BMX Regional Series, held in Gosport.

The event was hosted by Gosport BMX Club at their Grange Road track on Sunday.

Ane Esslemont (left) and friends before their starts. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport.
Huey Lillington, 7, before his start. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport.
Part of the Gosport team, from left, Flynn Aylmer-Clarke, 12, James Johansen, 12, Jake Adcock, 13, Ben Moseley, 10, Rocco Dove, 13, Max Spiers, 16, and Stanley Palmer, 9. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport.
Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport.
