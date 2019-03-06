Best pictures from round one of South BMX Regional Series in Gosport Here is our picture gallery from the first round of the South BMX Regional Series, held in Gosport. The event was hosted by Gosport BMX Club at their Grange Road track on Sunday. Ane Esslemont (left) and friends before their starts. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo Huey Lillington, 7, before his start. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo Part of the Gosport team, from left, Flynn Aylmer-Clarke, 12, James Johansen, 12, Jake Adcock, 13, Ben Moseley, 10, Rocco Dove, 13, Max Spiers, 16, and Stanley Palmer, 9. Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo Round One of the Southern Regional BMX Racing Competition, held in Gosport. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3