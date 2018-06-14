Bonney brilliance inspires Waterlooville glory

Have your say

Waterlooville A made it four wins in a row to move to the Portsmouth League summit alongside the two Craneswater outfits, writes Graham Simper.

Emma Bonney gave them a good start with a string of 30-plus breaks to beat Copnor B’s Derek Foster, who made a 51 but still got edged out by a meagre four points.

Trevor Sanders replied for the Copnor to make it 1-1.

But the hosts soon made ammends – winning the next four for a fine 6-1 result.

Heath Smith (37) and Cliff Robbins were on target before Nigel Ward (46) and Lee Paice wrapped it up.

Craneswater A eased to a 5-2 win over Copnor A.

Andy Boulton led the way – hammering opposite nunber Scott Compton by ninety.

Chris Bishop made it 2-0 with a handy break of 54 before Kev Harding pulled one back at the expense of Tony Hansford – as he won by 80.

The two-point cushion was restored by Colin Rowe.

Mick Kirby took it to 4-1 but his son Rob was well beaten by Ant Lacey for 4-2. The hosts won the aggregate point by 40.

Dave Lawrence made the break of the week but his 62 could not prevent Copnor C losing 5-2 to Waterlooville B.

Phil Ledington was also on target but the Aston Road side kept going for a 5-2 win.

Jamie Wilson ran in a 53 and Rob Derry a 37 to be the stars, while Steve Wilson and Rob Derry Jnr also weighed in.

Craneswater R escaped from Portchester with a narow win thanks to Andy Carter’s success over Andy Macey for the added point.

Andy White and Jim Frisbee also won, while Matt James and Darren Inch were the best home cueists.

However, Ashley Bendall battled well to nick a 150-143 success over Chris Davies.

Cowplain fought back from 3-1 down at Leigh Park to win 4-3.

Dave Pitman gave the visitors the lead before three in a row loked like ending a shocking run.

Bill Parsons, Richie Burnett and Pete Ferguson all scored.

Then Roy Steere and Pete Gorvin took charge with sterling work to pocket the extra point as well.

The two Craneswater teams progressed in the Presidents Cup.

The A team put on a late show to eliminate Copnor A.

Colin Rowe and Mick Kirby boosted the point in the last two games after Mick Hall had given Copnor a sniff.

The R team beat Copnor B at the same venue as Liam Melia and Andy White grabbed the limelight. The Southsea men finished 80 ahead.