Bonney’s presidential  display in Ville victory

Have your say

Emma Bonney showed why she is a world champion as Waterlooville A booked their place in the Presidents Cup final, writes Graham Simper.

Bonney put a wonderful break of 106 together as her side beat their B team 853-804 at Aston Road.

That was backed up with a 46 to beat Rob Derry Jnr by nine after having to give him a start of 150.

Heath Smith won by 20 but the lead soon vanished as Bill Phillips made up 50 points against Steve Bonney to bring it back to evens.

The last two playing were young Jamie Wilson and the long-serving Nigel Ward.

Experience counted in the end as Ward visited with two handy 30-plus efforts to decide it, despite giving a massive 500 start on the night.

The other semi was boring in comparison. Craneswater A were beaten by their R side in the league but were not tested this time winning five of the six pairings.

The exception was when Andy Carter won the final game to cut the total to 709-884.

Simon Petrie and Chris Bishop (46) won the openers then Rob Kirby and Andy Boulton won the middle two for a 4-0 advantage.

Tony Hansford dominated Pete Parsons to make it 5-0 but Colin Rowe failed to nail the whitewash.

Three league matches were played early to avoid the England match.

Copnor A played their C team and chalked up a handy 5-2 win.

They won the first four games but were pegged back late on by Tony Simmons and Steve Lawrence.

Mark Tillison and Jon Sunderland were easy winners in the first two then Ant Lacey beat Phil Ledington and Mick Hall pipped Danny Baldacchino.

Copnor B entertained Craneswater R and pinched the bonus point, despite only winning two games.

Derek Foster and Stacey Wearn clocked up big scores against John Peers and Ioan Moon. The away marksmen were Liam Melia, Pete Parsons, Andy Carter and Harry Yard. Yard knocked in a 37 in the process against Trevor Sanders.

Waterlooville B enjoyed their short trip to Cowplain, registering a 5-2 success.

Gary Curtis and Ray Steere won the first and last for the home side to keep the score down.

The games in the middle were dominated by Steve Wilson's gang.

Son Jamie, Dan Harvest and Darren Harper were all untroubled as they moved to a mid-table position.