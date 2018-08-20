Gallery: Portsdown short mat bowls getting on a roll for charity

The Portsdown short mat bowls charity fours competition proved a big success.

Clubs from across the south took part at the Springwood Centre, Waterlooville.

Teams arrived from Devon, Dorset, Bristol, Gloucester, Hereford, Wiltshire, north Hampshire, Surrey, London and West Sussex.

M atches were all very high standard due to most players being at county level and this produced some excellent bowling.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Portsmouth-based company Gully Howard Technical sponsored the event.

Portsdown captain Ian Ford said: ‘This is a new venue for us and we wanted to hold the event to support the Springwood Centre which helps with the community in organising different events.

‘Gully Howard Technical have always been pleased to finance the charity events without question and have always supported us.’

Ford praised everyone who took part for helping make it a great day.

He added: ‘We are very pleased with how the day went, especially hosting a lunch and dessert for all who attended and the feedback from the entrants was fantastic and very positive for the future.

‘The day went very well with four groups of four competing against each other and two matches from teams in other groups and although there were individual group winners, the overall champions for the day were the team from Hereford, who despite suffering illness pulled through and won the day.’